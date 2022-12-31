Future has been enjoying a busy and successful year. And before the year officially ends, the Atlanta rapper is now listed as the only musician to chart on Billboard for every week of 2022, according to the Daily Loud.

Future is the only artist in the world to chart on Billboard 52 straight weeks in 2022‼️🔥🐐 pic.twitter.com/FY0QfYiHSa — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 30, 2022

In April 2022, Future dropped his ninth studio album I Never Liked You. Featuring a tracklist of 22 songs, the long-awaited project also contained features from Drake, Gunna, Kodak Black, EST Gee, Kanye West, and Tems.

“Wait For U,” a popular single from the album, later went viral on social media over the summer. It also topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, earning Future his first #1 as a main artist.

.@1future, @Drake and @temsbaby's "WAIT FOR U" departs this week's Hot 100.



It marked Future's first #1 as a lead artist, Drake's tenth #1 single and made Tems the first Nigerian artist in history to debut at #1. — chart data (@chartdata) December 20, 2022

Recently sitting down with Billboard, he opened up about the process behind the album, revealing, “Songs like “Wait for U,” I make those in my sleep. But I had to make a certain kind of music to go along with my career and everything that was going on at the time.”

“I was capitalizing off different moments and creating from whatever was going on at the time in the world and my personal life. I was taking the energy from that and making music. But those melodic songs, I make those easy — easier than I can make a rap song, I feel,” the 39-year-old continued.

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: (Editorial Use Only) Future performs during day 1 of Wireless Festival 2021 at Crystal Palace on September 10, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns)

On what’s next for the “Move That Dope” rapper, he also told the outlet, “My main focus right now is just to do something I never done. One thing I never done is make a billion dollars. I ain’t done that, so I’m focused on that.”

What's your favorite Future song of 2022?

