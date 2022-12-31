Future Listed As The Only Artist To Remain On Billboard Charts For Every Week In 2022
The Atlanta rapper dominated the charts this year with hits like “Wait For U” and “Like Me.”
Future has been enjoying a busy and successful year. And before the year officially ends, the Atlanta rapper is now listed as the only musician to chart on Billboard for every week of 2022, according to the Daily Loud.
In April 2022, Future dropped his ninth studio album I Never Liked You. Featuring a tracklist of 22 songs, the long-awaited project also contained features from Drake, Gunna, Kodak Black, EST Gee, Kanye West, and Tems.
“Wait For U,” a popular single from the album, later went viral on social media over the summer. It also topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, earning Future his first #1 as a main artist.
READ MORE: Future, Lil Baby & 42 Dugg Set The Standard On “Like Me”
Recently sitting down with Billboard, he opened up about the process behind the album, revealing, “Songs like “Wait for U,” I make those in my sleep. But I had to make a certain kind of music to go along with my career and everything that was going on at the time.”
“I was capitalizing off different moments and creating from whatever was going on at the time in the world and my personal life. I was taking the energy from that and making music. But those melodic songs, I make those easy — easier than I can make a rap song, I feel,” the 39-year-old continued.
On what’s next for the “Move That Dope” rapper, he also told the outlet, “My main focus right now is just to do something I never done. One thing I never done is make a billion dollars. I ain’t done that, so I’m focused on that.”
What’s your favorite Future song of 2022? Share your pick below in the comments.
[Via]