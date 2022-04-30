WAIT FOR U
- MusicTems Denies Drake Calling Her Over "Wait For U" Sample, Calls ATL Jacob's Story "A BIG LIE"According to Tems, she didn't even know Drake was on the song.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicDrake Wins At 2023 Grammys Despite Boycotting CeremonyDrake took home the award for Best Melodic Rap Performance with Future‘s “Wait For U."By Cole Blake
- Music VideosFuture Hits The Sea In "Back To The Basics" Music VideoFuture unloads the music video for "Back To The Basics."By Aron A.
- Pop CultureFuture Listed As The Only Artist To Remain On Billboard Charts For Every Week In 2022The Atlanta rapper dominated the charts this year with hits like "Wait For U" and "Like Me."By Jada Ojii
- MusicFuture Says It's "Easy" For Him To Make Melodic SongsFuture says it's easiest for him to make melodic songs.By Cole Blake
- MusicFuture's "Wait For U" Featuring Drake & Tems Goes PlatinumFuture earns another platinum plaque.By Quam Odunsi
- NumbersFuture's "Wait For U" Ft. Drake & Tems Debuts At #1 On Billboard Hot 100Future earns his second #1 single while Drake earns his 10th. By Aron A.
- NewsFuture & Drake Are Knights In Shining Armor In The Visual For "Wait For U"Future and Drake help "tell the tale of a toxic king."By Alexander Cole
- NewsFuture Links With Drake & Tems On “WAIT FOR U” From “I NEVER LIKED YOU”Future & Drake worked together on two songs for Pluto’s new album.By Hayley Hynes