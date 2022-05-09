Quam Odunsi
- Pop CultureGiveon's 2022 BET Awards Performance Was Faced With Technical DifficultiesThe singer later joked about the occurrence, claiming he was "sabotaged."By Quam Odunsi
- CrimeBrittney Griner's Trial Date Has Been RevealedBrittney Griner has received a trial date after spending five months in Russian prison.By Quam Odunsi
- RelationshipsSummer Walker Says She Wishes She "Paid More Attention" To Who London On Da Track Was Pre-Baby-Making"I wish that I paid more attention to the person I procreated with," says Summer Walker of her baby daddy.By Quam Odunsi
- NewsJuicy J & Pi'erre Bourne Team Up For "Space Age Pimpin"Producers-slash-rappers Juicy J and Pi'erre Bourne created "Space Age Pimpin."By Quam Odunsi
- NewsCochise Releases "The Inspection"Rising rapper Cochise drops off a new album featuring Chief Keef and Young Nudy.By Quam Odunsi
- Pop CultureMadonna Locks Lips With Tokischa During NYC Pride Week Performance, Brings Out Saucy SantanaMadonna made sure it was a night to remember.By Quam Odunsi
- MusicTory Lanez Says Chris Brown's "Breezy" Album Will "F*ck The Whole Summer Up"Tory Lanez had some heavy praise for Chris Brown's upcoming album, for the second time.By Quam Odunsi
- MusicDoja Cat Shares Update On Her Tonsil Surgery While Attempting To Rap Nicki MinajEven when in pain, Doja manages to get off a joke or two.By Quam Odunsi
- NewsLakeyah Drops "No Pressure Pt.1"Lakeyah shares a brand new five-track EP with features from Latto and Layton Green.By Quam Odunsi
- MusicYoung Thug Shares Phone Freestyle From JailBslime shared his recent phone call with Thug, including a freestyle.By Quam Odunsi
- NewsGucci Mane Releases Deluxe Edition Of "So Icy Gang: The ReUp"Gucci Mane and members of 1017 add 13 new tracks to their 2020 release.By Quam Odunsi
- MusicEminem & Cee-Lo Green's "The King & I" Arrives TomorrowEminem and Cee-Lo Green are connecting for "The King & I," off the upcoming "Elvis" film soundtrack.By Quam Odunsi
- TVKid Cudi's "Entergalactic" Series Gets Official Release DateCheck out the teaser for Kid Cudi's upcoming Netflix series, "Entergalactic."By Quam Odunsi
- RelationshipsNick Cannon & Abby De La Rosa Celebrate Twins Zion Mixolydian & Zillion Heir's First BirthdayNick Cannon shared photos from their trip to Disneyland.By Quam Odunsi
- TechRick Ross Reacts To Crypto Market CrashRick Ross shows his hesitancy when it comes to cryptocurrency again, while the market plummets.By Quam Odunsi
- Pop CultureDiddy To Receive BET Awards' 2022 Lifetime Achievement AwardDiddy is set to be honored at the 2022 BET Awards.By Quam Odunsi
- RelationshipsRebel Wilson Goes Public With GirlfriendRebel Wilson celebrates Pride Month with the reveal of a new relationship.By Quam Odunsi
- Pop CultureBeyoncé Removes Her Profile Pictures & Fans Go Wild With SpeculationBeyoncé has fans guessing as to what her next move will be.By Quam Odunsi
- MusicGucci Mane To Drop Deluxe Edition Of 2020 Compilation Album As "So Icy Gang: The Reup"Gucci Mane and his label are adding to their 2020 album By Quam Odunsi
- MoviesThe Rock's "Black Adam" Trailer ArrivesThe first trailer for Dwayne Johnson's long-awaited "Black Adam" has arrived.By Quam Odunsi
- Pop CultureDave Chappelle & Black Star "Drink Champs" Reportedly Put On HoldDave Chappelle and Black Star have a "Drink Champs" episode in the vault.By Quam Odunsi
- MusicRoddy Ricch Hypes Up "Feed The Streets 3"Roddy says that the third instalment of the new mixtape sounds "beautiful."By Quam Odunsi
- MusicRuss On Major Labels: "The Juice Isn't Worth The Squeeze"Russ still isn't a proponent of the major label route.By Quam Odunsi
- Pop CultureQC CEO "P" Throws Annual Birthday Celebration With Lil Baby, Coi Leray, City Girls & More In AttendancePierre "P" Thomas celebrated his birthday with a lavish celebration in Atlanta that saw all the stars come out.By Quam Odunsi
- AnticsJT Reveals She Has Breast Implants: "I Want A Redo But I Kinda Like Them"In a response to a fan, JT said that she had her breasts done, before contemplating if she wants to do re-do them.By Quam Odunsi
- SocietyMore Than 30 Dead After Stampede Breaks Out At Church Charity Event In NigeriaMost of the victims were reportedly children. By Quam Odunsi
- MusicFuture's "Wait For U" Featuring Drake & Tems Goes PlatinumFuture earns another platinum plaque.By Quam Odunsi
- RelationshipsKim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Twin With Matching Bleach Blonde HairKim Kardashian gave Pete Davidson a kiss for her IG followers while showing off their matching hair color.By Quam Odunsi
- RandomOreo Cookie & Ritz Cracker Announce Limited Edition CollaborationA unique new snack is about to drop.By Quam Odunsi
- CrimeRed "Power Rangers" Actor Arrested For FraudThe actor who played the red Power Ranger in the '90s was arrested for fraud involving a PPP scam.By Quam Odunsi
- Pop CultureKodak Black Calls Boosie Badazz Out For Leaving Him Off Celebrity Prom Guest ListKodak Black claims Boosie Badazz has been ignoring his request to attend his adult prom.By Quam Odunsi
- TVNipsey Hussle's Journey To Grow His Own Weed Strain Documented In "The Marathon Cultivation""The Marathon Cultivation Documentary" gives insight into Nipsey Hussle and his brother's journey to grow the Marathon OG cannabis.By Quam Odunsi
- GramLil Kim Shares Star-Studded Night Out With Diddy, Mary J. Blige & MoreLil Kim was posted in the club with Diddy.By Quam Odunsi
- TVChris Rock Alludes That He Won't Be Addressing Will Smith's Slap Until A Netflix Special DropsChris Rock brings his "Ego Death" tour overseas.By Quam Odunsi
- MusicChloe Bailey Reveals Solo Debut Will Be Self-TitledChloe Bailey reveals the title of her upcoming album. By Quam Odunsi
- TechElon Musk Reveals Twitter Deal On HoldElon Musk's deal with Twitter is on temporary hold.By Quam Odunsi
- Pop CultureYung Joc Explains Child Abandonment ChargesYung Joc explained the story behind his recent arrest, revealing one of his baby mamas had taken issue with his child support payments.By Quam Odunsi
- MusicNBA Youngboy Tells Atlantic To Ban YouTubers From Using His Music, Disses His LabelNBA Youngboy doesn't want his music being used by YouTubers anymore.By Quam Odunsi