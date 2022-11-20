Future says he finds making melodic songs much easier than rap songs. The I NEVER LIKED YOU rapper discussed his recent record with Billboard for an interview published on Thursday.

“Because during [the making of I NEVER LIKED YOU], I still was recording a lot of music, a different kind of music. I was trying to find my hop, trying to find different melodies, different [everything]. I changed the title up so many times within those years that the music always switched up,” he told Billboard.

INDIO, CA – APRIL 15: Rapper Future performs on the Coachella Stage during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

Afterward, he reflected on making the hit, “Wait For You,” featuring Drake and Tems. The song debuted at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100. It is Future’s second track to do so.

“Songs like ‘Wait for U,’ I make those in my sleep,” he said. “But I had to make a certain kind of music to go along with my career and everything that was going on at the time. I was capitalizing off different moments and creating from whatever was going on at the time in the world and my personal life. I was taking the energy from that and making music. But those melodic songs, I make those easy — easier than I can make a rap song, I feel.”

Future released I NEVER LIKED YOU back in April. In addition to Drake and Tems, Kanye West, Gunna, Young Thug, EST Gee, and Kodak Black make appearances on the album.

Elsewhere in the interview, Future admitted that he hopes to get married one day. He has no plans on rushing to the aisle, however.

Revisit Future’s music video for “Wait For U,” featuring Drake and Tems, below.

[Via]