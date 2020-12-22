Melodic Rap
- MusicKrayzie Bone: An Architect Of Melodic RapKrayzie’s unique rap style has birthed a generation of melodic rappers.By Demi Phillips
- Mixtapes2KBaby Shares New Album, "Scared 2 Love"The Louisville rapper returns barely a month after his last mixtape, the Lil Wayne-inspired "Sorry 4 The Hate."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsRuss "Can't Get This Right" On New SingleThe rapper and singer's been hard at work with consistent single releases over the past year, and this time he's in his feelings over a breezy beat.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Mixtapes2KBaby Releases Weezy-Inspired Mixtape, "Sorry 4 The Hate"The Louisville rapper is honoring one of the GOATs with a collection of remixes to the hottest instrumentals today.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Songs2G.Kaash Taps Kodak Black For "Pushin For Love"The Sniper Gang signee just dropped an emotive and tuneful new track with its big boss.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicFuture Says It's "Easy" For Him To Make Melodic SongsFuture says it's easiest for him to make melodic songs.By Cole Blake
- SongsDJ Chose Taps Kevin Gates For "Trying Remix"Texas and Louisiana team up for a mellow, heartbroken, but smooth trap cut.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsLil Tjay Shares Tender New Single "Give You What You Want"The Bronx rapper is pushing his career forward after surviving a shooting.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsChino Cappin' & Metro Mars Flow On "Hot Shit"Chino Cappin' continues to impress with his versatility on "Hot Shit"By Joe Abrams
- NewsRuss Takes A Breather On "Fate""Fate" marks the 13th week in a row Russ has dropped a new single.By Joe Abrams
- NewsRuss's Consistency Never Ends With "Cheers"Russ hasn't failed to drop a single every Friday since May.By Joe Abrams
- MusicYFN Lucci Talks King Von Murder: "Don't Nobody Want To Fight"He also discussed how new rappers have been copying his style in "the way I rap, the sh*t I talk about, my pain type of music."By Erika Marie