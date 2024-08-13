Kwazii Tries To Fix A Broken Relationship On "Full Circle"

The Canadian melodic rapper is showing his emotional vulnerability once again.

Kwazii is someone who we have been shedding some light on as of recent. The artist hails from just up north in great country of Canada and he has the ability to sing and rap. In some respects, he takes some cues from the likes of his more popular contemporaries from his hometown such as Drake, Tory Lanez, and PARTYNEXTDOOR. He really is a dual threat that is looking to make some noise with each release, and to be honest, he's doing just that. His last three singles, all of which are promoting his forthcoming mixtape, I Was Perfect To Someone, are pulling in good numbers. In fact, all of them hold the top three spots in his top 10 popular releases on his Spotify.

As for Kwazii's newest track, it's called "Full Circle". It's clear that he is going to be focusing on themes of relationships and their complexities. The focus of "Full Circle" sees Kwazii painfully and annoyingly deal with a woman who's constantly playing games and gaslighting him. He's trying to put in the effort to fix their problems, however, she's not willing to do the same. "You normalizing the things I just can't do / You stubborn got me praying tryna break through / I tried a thousand ways nothing changed you". You can check out the new track with the link below. As for when I Was Perfect To Someone will be out, you'll have to wait until September 20.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Theorizes Cassie Wants More Money Out Of Diddy

"Full Circle"- Kwazii

Quotable Lyrics:

Moments I tend to forget

I’m told are nights to remember

You always creep in my head

I catch that scent of vanilla

They tryna keep me in check

I make a check when I еnter