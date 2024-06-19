Kwazii Is Not Giving Up On Love On "White Flags"

Kwazii is a bubbling Canadian talent that is on to something with this track.

"'White Flags' is a song that represents a connection shared between two people with a common flawed perception of genuine love. Parting ways isn’t an option; Surrendering to love is the only way to move forward". That is how Kwazii and his team are describing his new single "White Flags". This is now his second promotional track from an upcoming mixtape the Canadian artist has in the works. Fans can expect I WAS PERFECT TO SOMEONE on September 20.

Yes, that is a long time, but Kwazii seems to have a lot of faith that "White Flags" is going to a track that holds listeners over. We can see the vision here, as he delivers a passionate performance about a relationship, he is willing to fight tooth and nail for. "I spent so many days tryna feel some / When the cut comes from someone you love it always heals wrong / And you draw for the knife / Oh isn’t love f***ing awful at times / I’m on the edge and it’s all on the line". All of this is performed over some tasteful R&B-esque production, adding to the moodiness of the song. It is worth noting that I WAS PERFECT TO SOMEONE is Kwazii's debut tape. If we are getting this kind of quality on an inaugural project, then he is in for an explosive rise to fame.

Listen To "White Flags" By Kwazii

Quotable Lyrics:

I’m done putting up with your nonsense
When nine outta ten times that we call quits
You fine boutta step out bought an outfit
Online now your freed up got me out quick
Two times f*** a new h*e she don’t do s*** for me
Had to teach her how to roll my spliff

