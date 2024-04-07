Kwazii Is "Leaving" Struggle Behind On New Single: Stream

The Canadian artist blends dancehall-style vocal melodies, stark percussion, and moody lyrics with relative ease.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
22 Views
Kwazii Leaving New Song Stream Hip Hop NewsKwazii Leaving New Song Stream Hip Hop News

Kwazii's built his career so far on pretty familiar sounds, but what makes him a truly compelling artist today is his seamless blends of them. Moreover, on his new single "Leaving," he effortlessly incorporates a few different styles in a narrative of fame, lust and his come-up. When the track's drum pattern kicks off, and the Canadian artist's vocals kick in, some listeners out there might expect a dancehall-adjacent melodic performance. But as soon as the harsh snares kick in, and his flows speed up into more elaborate bars, it becomes clear that this is a combination of classic hip-hop lyricism, contemporary beat-making, and external genre influences that create a moody sonic pallet.

Furthermore, it's this fusion that will likely make "Leaving" one of the most surprising playlist adds for your week. Kwazii does a great job of flipping certain expectations here, as the vocal chops here are in pretty heavy contrast with the more industrially-toned drums that enter with the verse. There are also a couple of measured but almost unnoticeable flow switch-ups here that keep his vocal performance quite dynamic. As for the lyrical matter, this is no unexplored territory, but there's a certain honesty to the bars here that can be hard to come across. Acknowledging mistakes and disinterest in commitment can often be framed against the other side of a fling, but here, accountability and hard work seem to be what drives the narrative forward.

Kwazii's "Leaving": Stream & Watch The Music Video

Meanwhile, as Kwazii continues to make a name for himself in the game, we're very excited to see what else he has to offer. Singles like these are already a solid indication of what's to come, and now all that's left is for him to capitalize on this potential. If you haven't heard "Leaving" yet, check out the music video above and peep some notable bars below. Also, let us know what you thought of the song down in the comments section, and make sure to find the track on your preferred streaming service. For more great music drops around the clock, check back in with HNHH.

Quotable Lyrics
Still fresh in the west like maestro,
Drop the top on the whip like the Skydome,
Catch the top, then I make her catch a ride home,
Can’t stop, n***a, even if I tried, it’s the reason I’m alive

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
Kehlani After Hours New Song Stream Music NewsSongsKehlani Wants Love "After Hours" On New Single: Stream
EST Gee Turn The Streets Up New SingleSongsEST Gee Is Here To "Turn The Streets Up" In New Single
Burna Boy Talibans 2 Byron Messia Stream Music VideoSongsBurna Boy & Byron Messia Float On New Single "Talibans II"
Sleepy Hallow GBG Marshmello Stream Music VideoSongsSleepy Hallow & Marshmello Join The "GBG" On New Single