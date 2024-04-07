Kwazii Is "Leaving" Struggle Behind On New Single: Stream

Kwazii's built his career so far on pretty familiar sounds, but what makes him a truly compelling artist today is his seamless blends of them. Moreover, on his new single "Leaving," he effortlessly incorporates a few different styles in a narrative of fame, lust and his come-up. When the track's drum pattern kicks off, and the Canadian artist's vocals kick in, some listeners out there might expect a dancehall-adjacent melodic performance. But as soon as the harsh snares kick in, and his flows speed up into more elaborate bars, it becomes clear that this is a combination of classic hip-hop lyricism, contemporary beat-making, and external genre influences that create a moody sonic pallet.

Furthermore, it's this fusion that will likely make "Leaving" one of the most surprising playlist adds for your week. Kwazii does a great job of flipping certain expectations here, as the vocal chops here are in pretty heavy contrast with the more industrially-toned drums that enter with the verse. There are also a couple of measured but almost unnoticeable flow switch-ups here that keep his vocal performance quite dynamic. As for the lyrical matter, this is no unexplored territory, but there's a certain honesty to the bars here that can be hard to come across. Acknowledging mistakes and disinterest in commitment can often be framed against the other side of a fling, but here, accountability and hard work seem to be what drives the narrative forward.

Kwazii's "Leaving": Stream & Watch The Music Video

Meanwhile, as Kwazii continues to make a name for himself in the game, we're very excited to see what else he has to offer. Singles like these are already a solid indication of what's to come, and now all that's left is for him to capitalize on this potential. If you haven't heard "Leaving" yet, check out the music video above and peep some notable bars below. Also, let us know what you thought of the song down in the comments section, and make sure to find the track on your preferred streaming service. For more great music drops around the clock, check back in with HNHH.

Quotable Lyrics

Still fresh in the west like maestro,

Drop the top on the whip like the Skydome,

Catch the top, then I make her catch a ride home,

Can’t stop, n***a, even if I tried, it’s the reason I’m alive