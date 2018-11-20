leaving
- MusicChris Brown Leaving California, He Suggests In New Cryptic Instagram StoryIt seems like the R&B superstar will be one of many other celebrities who have chosen to leave the West Coast hustle and bustle behind.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureEllen Degeneres Says Toxic Workplace Claims Were “Orchestrated”Ellen opened up on the “Today” show Thursday morning about moving on from her show and how the toxic workplace report impacted her decision.By Kevin Goddard
- Pop CultureDJ Akademiks Reveals He's Officially Leaving ComplexDJ Akademiks also noted that "Everday Struggle" is coming to an end next month.By Alexander Cole
- TVBow Wow Quits "Growing Up Hip Hop"Bow Wow announced that he is leaving "Growing Up Hip Hop," after fellow cast members Master P and Romeo Miller also revealed that they were quitting the show.By Lynn S.
- TV"Narcos: Mexico" & "Horse Girl" Coming To Netflix In February: See The Full ListNetflix's got more on the way.By Chantilly Post
- ListsEverything Coming To, & Leaving HBO As Of August 2019Another list to take note of.By hnhh
- EntertainmentRay J's Wife Princess Love Announces She's Quitting "Love & Hip Hop"Princess Love will no longer be on "LHHH."By Alex Zidel
- MoviesHere's What's Coming & Going From Netflix For June 2019Had me at "Black Mirror."
By Chantilly Post
- SocietyTumblr Users Are Leaving In Droves Since The Ban On "Adult Content"Tumblr's usership is down 30% since banning adult content.By Devin Ch
- MusicR. Kelly Moving Out Of Chicago Recording StudioR. Kelly is leaving after police restricted his access.By Alex Zidel
- SportsJosh Gordon Eluded New England's Elaborate "Security Plan" This SeasonThe New England Patriots had an elaborate security apparatus in place to keep Josh Gordon in check.By Devin Ch
- MusicNew To Netflix In January: "The Incredibles 2," The Return Of "Pulp Fiction"Netflix often saves their best "content" for the "Chill Season."By Devin Ch
- MusicJoe Budden Speaks On Waka Flocka Retiring: "Trying To Escape The Box"Waka Flocka's retirement was a major topic on "State of the Culture."By Alex Zidel