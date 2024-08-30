Lil Tecca Pens An Earworm About Poor Relationships With "BAD TIME"

The Queens native has an ear for great melodies.

Queens, New York rapper, singer, and producer Lil Tecca is continuing to tease his next album with "BAD TIME". It's potentially the fifth offering from what will presumably be called Plan A. At this moment in time, the 22-year-old has not announced an official release date nor the tracklist for it. However, Genius is predicting it to hit streaming platforms this September, so we will see what happens. In some other potential news, with "BAD TIME" being out we may have a hint as to what the cover art for Plan A could be. It features a white background with a minimalist cheetah skin clock.

Prior to this, Genius had a full cheetah skin for the artwork. We aren't really sure what that could all mean, but we are just trying to find some more information on what could be a great Lil Tecca project. We say that because a majority of the singles have been hitting thanks to some truly sticky melodies and flows. "BAD TIME" features more of the same while the "500lbs" artist raps about being in a constant rotation of bad relationships. Based on all of these relationship cuts we have gotten it could be fair to say that Tecca is making more of a melodic/R&B type of vibe.

"BAD TIME" - Lil Tecca

Quotable Lyrics:

Check my phone, now the ho say she miss me

Smokin' this gas got me feelin' risky

When it come to a freak, I ain't even picky

Just off this fit, turn her to a pick me

I stay with my twin, Mordecai and Rigby (Oh my)

You worried 'bout Tec, I give a n**** fifty