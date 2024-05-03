Lil Tecca Gives Us A Double Dose Of What's Ahead For "Plan A" With "Number 2 / Never Last"

When it comes to fair number of hip-hop heads, lyricism makes or breaks a talented artist. But sometimes, being able to write catchy choruses, create addicting melodies, and have an ear-grabbing voice is more than enough. That is why Lil Tecca has been on an impressive run over the last year. After taking some time off after We Love You Tecca, the Queens, New York MC came back with a vengeance on TEC.

Tracks like "HVN ON EARTH," "500lbs," and "Down With Me," have reignited some hype around the melodic crooner. He has been able to keep that momentum up in 2024 with the singles "Down With Me," "Never Last," and "Number 2," all of which are a part of new project coming soon. Lil Tecca announced that Plan A would be dropping sometime later this summer and all of these songs have been building it up to be something special. The latter of two were just released earlier today, and both see the 21-year-old in tip-top shape.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Pours Salt In Drake's Wound And Takes Shots At DJ Akademiks With New Diss Track "6:16 In LA"

Listen To "Number 2 / Never Last" By Lil Tecca

Honestly, it has hard to pick which song is better, because Tecca rides both beats to perfection. Like "Down With Me," Tecca is continuing themes about relationships and side pieces on each single. "Number 2" is about dealing with the latter and them wanting to be his main. Subsequently, "Never Last" flows perfectly after right down to the transition in between, as Tecca sees how replaceable his love interests are. The sequencing of these cuts would suggest that they will be placed right next to each other on the tracklist, which has yet to be revealed.

What are your thoughts on these brand-new singles "Never Last / Number 2" by Lil Tecca? Which track are you enjoying more right now and why? Does this get you excited for his upcoming album Plan A, why or why not? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Lil Tecca. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Quotable Lyrics From "Number 2":

Bring that s*** together, I could be the glue, I could be the tool (I could be)

Now you tryna run the show, tryna be my main, but you number two, yeah, woah

Every time they went and tried or somethin', it's a man down, man down, man down

Better not bring your lil' h* around, 'cause she fanned out, fanned out, fanned out

I don't know where I would be today if I never went and took a chance now

But I know I had it planned out, still goin', we not even here now

Read More: Lil Durk Faces Criticism For Embracing His Religious Values With A New Chain