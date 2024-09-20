Lil Tecca Digs Into His Melodic Bag On New Album "PLAN A"

BYElias Andrews
Link Copied to Clipboard!
c55a78e6caa18d4df6aeadf14d3af85c.1000x1000x1c55a78e6caa18d4df6aeadf14d3af85c.1000x1000x1
One of Tecca's best LPs yet.

Lil Tecca has a deceptively smooth delivery. The rapper has a naturally hooky flow that makes everything he says sound slick. It's the reason he's been able to sidestep the one hit wonder allegations and churn out a respectable career since his breakout in 2019. PLAN A may not yield any smash hits on the level of "Ransom," but it's an incredibly catchy batch of songs. Lil Tecca wastes absolutely no time showcasing all of his talents on the album opener, "TASTE." The beat is funky and seductive, while his normal voice gets underpinned by pitched up backing vocals.

Things get a bit harder on the album cuts "120" and "I CAN'T LET GO." The latter boasts an impressive feature turn from another melody man, Don Toliver. Truthfully, though, PLAN A is at its best when Tecca is focusing on making earworm pop rap. "24HRS" sees Lil Tecca slather his vocals in Autotune with an absolutely hypnotic instrumental accompanying him. "NUMBER 2" is another sing-songy highlight, with the rapper's flow melding perfectly with the mechanical beat. "NEVER LAST" is arguably the smoothest Lil Tecca has ever sounded on record. PLAN A is a bit long, but the brevity of each track makes it easy to pick out the highlights and keep it moving.

Let us know what you think of this brand-new album, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We'll continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Lil Tecca Tour Partner Tana Drops Solo Album "BANA"

Lil Tecca Proves He Has Hooks For Days

PLAN A tracklist:

  1. TASTE
  2. BAD TIME
  3. 120
  4. I CAN'T LET GO (featuring Don Toliver)
  5. VOGUE
  6. 24HRS
  7. NUMBER 2
  8. NEVER LAST
  9. HOMEBODY
  10. SELF2SELF
  11. SEPARATE WAYS
  12. TIME & PLACE
  13. 4U
  14. FLOWERS
  15. COLD GIRLS
  16. MAMA
  17. D1
  18. ALL THE TIME

Read More: Lil Tecca Pens An Earworm About Poor Relationships With "BAD TIME"

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias is a music writer at HotNewHipHop. He joined the site in 2024, and covers a wide range of topics, including pop culture, film, sports, and of course, hip-hop. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Friday, especially when it comes to the coverage of new albums and singles. His favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
...