Lil Tecca Digs Into His Melodic Bag On New Album "PLAN A"

One of Tecca's best LPs yet.

Lil Tecca has a deceptively smooth delivery. The rapper has a naturally hooky flow that makes everything he says sound slick. It's the reason he's been able to sidestep the one hit wonder allegations and churn out a respectable career since his breakout in 2019. PLAN A may not yield any smash hits on the level of "Ransom," but it's an incredibly catchy batch of songs. Lil Tecca wastes absolutely no time showcasing all of his talents on the album opener, "TASTE." The beat is funky and seductive, while his normal voice gets underpinned by pitched up backing vocals.

Things get a bit harder on the album cuts "120" and "I CAN'T LET GO." The latter boasts an impressive feature turn from another melody man, Don Toliver. Truthfully, though, PLAN A is at its best when Tecca is focusing on making earworm pop rap. "24HRS" sees Lil Tecca slather his vocals in Autotune with an absolutely hypnotic instrumental accompanying him. "NUMBER 2" is another sing-songy highlight, with the rapper's flow melding perfectly with the mechanical beat. "NEVER LAST" is arguably the smoothest Lil Tecca has ever sounded on record. PLAN A is a bit long, but the brevity of each track makes it easy to pick out the highlights and keep it moving.

Lil Tecca Proves He Has Hooks For Days

PLAN A tracklist: