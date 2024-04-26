Lil Tecca Tour Partner Tana Drops Solo Album "BANA"

A couple of months ago, HNHH had the opportunity to speak with one of the top-flight melodic rappers in the game, Lil Tecca. During his interview with us, he spoke about his upcoming tour and who he would be bringing along with him and why he chose the artists he did. One of them shares a lot of similarities to the Queens, New York multi-hyphenate, in fact. He goes by tana, and he recently dropped his new album BANA.

Tecca said, "Why not bring some people that could you know, people that might not know who they are could hear their music. And it actually makes sense. It's not like I'm bringing in a boom bap rapper on stage where they're in front of a bunch of people that won't like their music, you know, I'm trying to put people in front of people that will like it. So, it's like a good experience for everybody. And I like their music, too. So that's why they're there for real."

Listen To BANA By Tana

So, tana certainly has lot going for him and with this new album BANA, he will be able to develop a larger following because of it. One thing that you will come to learn about tana is that he likes to fly solo most of the time. His three projects keep the features to a minimum, so he can really be the focal point. If you love Tecca, then you will enjoy tana and what he has to offer.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album BANA by tana? Is this one of his better projects as of late, why or why not? Which song did he have the strongest performance on? Is he someone you are going to keep an eye on going forward? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding tana. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

BANA Tracklist:

Decatur Never Sober Because Of Me Cut Ties Helluva Night couple$$$ stfu Designer Thangs Slide Jesus Piece YSL VTMNTS Feng Shui wake up

