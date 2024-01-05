Zaytoven's Son Zayskii Unleashes His First Project "I'm The One"

Last month, HNHH had the absolute pleasure in speaking with the iconic trap producer, Zaytoven. His featured interview was a part of our Advent Calendar. It was a 25-day event on the site in which we had one unique feature piece each day of December up until Christmas Day for those who celebrate. In the chat we discussed a whole bunch of topics surrounding the landscape of hip-hop to what he has going on in his career.

One of the interesting things that came up was that his son, who goes by Zayskii, was going to be coming out with his debut project. He also feels that he is uber talented and become a true superstar. "I have a son that I feel like is a real dope artist and can produce for me. I sit and watch him in my studio and he go down there and make beats and record songs all day and I listen like, 'dang you got the gift without me even shadowing you all the time. You almost know more stuff than I know.'"

Listen To I'm The One By Zayskii And Zaytoven

Well, the time has come for Zayskii to step forward and show what he has got to offer. He does so in the form of seven-song project, I'm The One. All of the tracks have production from Zaytoven and maybe even Zayskii as well. He raps on every track (obviously), and has some features from Rocco and tana. See what the 18-year-old has got with the links above.

What are your initial thougths on this brand-new album, I'm The One, by Zaytoven and Zayskii? Will his son become the next big time rapper within the following couple of years? Which songs are you gravitating toward the most after the first few listens? Does Zayskii's sound remind you of anyone else's, or is he unique? Who should he work with going forward? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news around Zaytoven and Zayskii. Finally, stay with us for the most informative album posts throughout the week.

I'm The One Tracklist:

Winnin Piece of Mind All Black with tana On a Mission You or Me My Love with Rocco Um

