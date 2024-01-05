N.W.A. Will Receive Grammys' Lifetime Achievement Award In 2024

The 2024 Grammy Awards are right around the corner, and of course some folks are excited to see which artists take home the big prizes. However, this night can represent a lot more than just contemporary creatives, regardless of what you think of the Recording Academy as a whole. It's a chance to remember the musicians, industry talent, and recording artists we lost in a given year, and to look back and champion those who paved the way. On that last note, the Academy announced on Friday (January 5) that they will present N.W.A. with the Lifetime Achievement Award during Grammys week this year.

Furthermore, they will present the award on Sunday, February 3 at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles. Their criteria for the Lifetime Achievement Award is "by vote of the Recording Academy’s National Trustees to performers who, during their lifetimes, have made creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance to the field of recording." Other recipients this year apart from N.W.A. comprise of Gladys Knight, Donna Summer, Tammy Wynette, Laurie Anderson, and the Clark Sister. However, another interesting hip-hop event for this Grammys is the presentation of the "Special Merit" Trustees Award to hip-hop's founding father, DJ Kool Herc, which he will also receive at the February 3 ceremony.

N.W.A.'s Partial Lineup

NEW YORK - OCTOBER 30: (L-R) Rappers MC Ren, DJ Yella, Eazy-E and Dr. Dre of the rap group NWA pose for a portrait in 1991 in New York, New York. DJ Yella is giving the middle-finger. (Photo by Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

"The Academy is honored to pay tribute to this year’s Special Merit Award recipients– a remarkable group of creators and industry professionals whose impact resonates with generations worldwide,” the Academy's CEO, Harvey Mason Jr., stated “Their contributions to music span genres, backgrounds and crafts, reflecting the rich diversity that fuels our creative community. We look forward to honoring these music industry trailblazers next month as part of our week-long celebration leading up to Music’s Biggest Night®." Funnily enough, this is the second year in a row the legendary Compton group got recognition from the Grammys. Dr. Dre received the inaugural Dr. Dre Global Impact Award in 2023.

Meanwhile, this crew's indelible musical impact paved the way for pretty much all of West Coast rap since. They also contributed heavily to hip-hop's commercialization, a conversation folks still debate over. No matter how you slice it, their impact changed the game forever, and they deserve flowers for that. With that in mind, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on N.W.A.

