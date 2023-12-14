Trevor Noah Returns As Grammys Host For Fourth Consectutive Year

Former Daily Show host Trevor Noah has been announced as the host of the 2024 Grammys. It will be Noah's fourth consecutive year hosting the prestigious event. “I think it’s also important to acknowledge something. I’m hosting the Grammys. I’m excited about that, yeah, it’s a lot of fun. I enjoy the Grammys because I get to watch the show in person and then experience and comment on it in person while it is happening," Noah said on his podcast.

SZA leads Grammy nominations with nine, just ahead of Victoria Monét, Serban Ghenea, and Phoebe Bridgers with seven each. Behind them are seven artists, including Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish, with six nominations. Beyonce, who led in both nominations and awards won at this year's event, received no nominations. The 2024 Grammys are set to take place on February 2.

Grammys Reviewing Diddy Invite

Meanwhile, the 2024 Grammys have already been beset by plenty of drama. Earlier this year, the Recording Academy briefly accepted and then later rejected an AI song for consideration. However, the major controversy has surrounded Diddy's nomination for Best Progressive R&B Album. “We are taking this matter very seriously and we are in the process of evaluating it with the time and care that it deserves," the Academy said earlier this week. While it's unlikely that Diddy's nomination will be retracted, the Academy may choose to not extend an invitation to the Bad Boy mogul.

It comes after a fourth woman sued Diddy for sexual assault. The anonymous plaintiff claims that Diddy, Havre Pierre, and an unnamed third man gang-raped her when she was 17. Both Diddy and Pierre have denied the claims and demanded that the woman lose her anonymity in the suit. However, it's yet another suit where Diddy has been directly accused of rape. The third suit filed against him alleged that he filmed himself raping a Syracuse student after drugging her. This remains a developing story and we'll have any updates as and when they emerge.

