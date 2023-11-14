Grammys 2024 Nominees: A Look At Record Of The Year

At the Grammy Awards, “Record of the Year” is unarguably one of the most prestigious categories to be nominated in. The 2024 Grammys will have eight impressive tracks up for the gold. Furthermore, there are some brand new faces this year, including Victoria Monét, for her smash hit, “On My Mama.” Previous nominees like SZA, Taylor Swift, and Billie Eilish are also nominated for the award.

While Song of the Year recognizes a song’s writers and compositions, Record of the Year is awarded to a song’s artist, producers, recording engineers, mixers, and mastering engineers. At the 2023 Grammys, Lizzo famously took home the award for “About Damn Time.” This made her the first Black woman to win since Whitney Houston in 1994. On February 4, artists and fans will watch as a new Record of the Year winner is crowned. Until then, here are all the eight tracks nominated.

“Worship” - Jon Batiste

After a remarkable four wins at the 2022 Grammys (including the coveted Album Of The Year), Jon Batiste is back again. This time, his seventh studio album, World Music Radio, has earned an impressive four nods. The album’s fourth track, “Worship,” is nominated in the Record Of The Year category. An uptempo, inspirational song, “Worship” was co-produced by Batiste himself, alongside Jon Bellion, Pete Nappi, and Tenroc. Additionally, Serban Ghenea, Nappi, and Chris Genringer are also up for the award, thanks to their stellar engineering. In 2022, Batiste was nominated for Record Of The Year, but lost to Silk Sonic’s groovy number, “Leave the Door Open.”

“Not Strong Enough” - boygenius

The collaborative effort of supergroup boygenius has been received with the highest of praise. The trio, consisting of indie artists Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus, and Phoebe Bridgers returned with the acclaimed album, The Record. boygenius has received a Record Of The Year nomination at the 2024 Grammys for the single, “Not Strong Enough.” The folksy number was produced by the group, alongside Catherine Marks. Pat Sullivan will also be up for the award for mastering engineer credits, joining six other engineers and mixers.

“Flowers” - Miley Cyrus

In January, Miley Cyrus released one of the biggest modern-day break-up anthems. “Flowers,” a disco-inspired tune about self-love and independence, took over radio around the world. Furthermore, it became Cyrus’ second chart-topper on the Billboard Hot 100. Her Record of the Year nod is shared with Kid Harpoon and Tyler Johnson, who served as the song’s producers. Furthermore, Michael Pollack, Brian Rajaratnam, Mark “Spike” Stent, and Joe LaPorta share mixing and engineering credits.

“On My Mama” - Victoria Monét

After years of killing it in the game, Victoria Monét is finally garnering the attention and acclaim she’s long overdue. “On My Mama,” the third single of her critically praised debut album, Jaguar II, will also battle it out for Record Of The Year at the 2024 Grammys. Moreover, Monét is the second-most nominated artist of the night, with seven nods. This marks the first time she’s received recognition as a solo act by the Grammys. Additionally, Deputy, Dernst Emile II, and Jeff Gitelman are the track’s producers.

“Kill Bill” - SZA

Undoubtedly, the star of the 2024 Grammys is SZA. The soulful songstress is the most nominated act, with a whopping nine nods. For Record of the Year, her smooth revengeful track, “Kill Bill” is up for the gold. The single, off her critically and commercially successful album SOS, topped the Billboard Hot 100. If she bags the award, she will share the win with Rob Bisel and Carter Lang, the track’s producers, and its engineer, Dale Becker.

“What Was I Made For? [From The Motion Picture Barbie]” - Billie Eilish

“What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish was released as a part of the soundtrack, Barbie: The Album. Moreover, the soft, introspective pop single has received a total of five nominations for the 2024 Grammys. As with most of her works, Eilish co-produces alongside her brother FINNEAS. Additionally, the pair also served as engineers and mixers, alongside Rob Kinelski. Rounding them out is Chris Gehringer, the track’s mastering engineer.

“Vampire” - Olivia Rodrigo

After the widespread success of her Grammy-winning debut album, Sour, there was a huge anticipation for her follow-up. However, Olivia Rodrigo kept the ball rolling. She released “Vampire” in June, as the lead single off her sophomore project, Guts. The single topped the Billboard Hot 100, as well as the UK Singles Chart. This marks her second Record Of The Year nomination, as her single “Driver’s License” was up for the award in 2022.

“Anti-Hero” - Taylor Swift

“Anti-Hero” was the lead single off Taylor Swift’s 10th album, Midnights. The introspective track also became a chart-topper, dominating the radio around the world. Unsurprisingly, it is nominated for Record of the Year at the 2024 Grammys, as it became an inescapable track. This is also Swift’s fifth nomination in this category, although she has yet to be awarded the trophy before. Swift co-produced the track with longtime collaborator and friend, Jack Antonoff.

