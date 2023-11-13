Grammy 2024 Nominees: A Look At Best R&B Song

Last Friday, the nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards were finally announced. Each year, the award show never fails to stir up dialogue within the music industry with its nominees, including who was snubbed and who is deserving of the award. SZA and Victoria Monét are among those who have earned the most nominations for the 2024 ceremony, airing Sunday, February 4 on CBS and Paramount+. Their many nominations show that R&B’s flourishing scene is not going unnoticed. The R&B categories at the Grammys have undergone many changes within the past few years, but one award that has remained constant since the 1960s is Best R&B Song. Today, we are taking a deeper look into the 2024 Grammy nominees for Best R&B Song. Let us know in the comments who you think should win.

Coco Jones - "ICU"

Coco Jones has had an impressive 2023, and her multiple nominations at the 2024 Grammys only solidified her position as a rising star. Jones is in the running for Best New Artist, as well as almost every award in the R&B category. The former Disney star’s platinum-selling and breakthrough hit single "ICU" is nominated for Best R&B Song. It is a standout track from her breakout EP, What I Didn’t Tell You, which is also up for Best R&B album. The slow and soulful ballad showcases Coco Jones’s lower register and vulnerable passion. “ICU” has established the Tennessee-based singer as one of R&B’s most promising voices. While also nominated for Best R&B Performance, it makes a strong case for Best R&B Song.

Halle - "Angel"

Halle Bailey has kept herself busy with acting throughout the year. However, she still managed to release her debut single as a solo artist. “Angel” is an R&B song, containing elements of gospel. The track makes quite an impression as her debut single, especially after her pivot towards acting and seeing her sister and musical partner, Chloe start her own solo journey. It also displays her skillful range as a vocalist. Chloe x Halle had previously been nominated for three awards at the 2021 Grammys, but “Angel” is the first nomination for either sisters’ solo career.

Robert Glasper Ft. SiR and Alex Isley - "Back To Love"

While successful within the Jazz realm, Robert Glasper is well-established within the R&B world. He is also no stranger to the Grammy Awards. Since 2010, the pianist and producer has been nominated a total of 12 times, winning five Grammys. At the 2021 ceremony, Glasper took home the award for Best R&B song “Better Than I Imagined,” featuring H.E.R. and Meshall Ndegeocello. That same category is one of the two 2024 Grammys that he is in the running for with his song, “Back To Love” featuring SiR and Alex Isley. The track comes from the soundtrack of the STARZ series, Run The World, which Glasper scored alongside Derrick Hodge. “Back To Love” marks the first Grammy nomination for SiR and Alex Isley.

SZA - "Snooze"

With more than any other artist, SZA secured nine total nominations, including three of the major categories: Album of the Year for SOS, as well as Record and Song of the Year for “Kill Bill.” The Grammy nomination for Best R&B song is one of many for the New Jersey-based superstar. She is also in the running for almost every award in the R&B category. Few artists have had the year that SZA has, with a sold-out arena tour and her biggest album to date. SOS is the first R&B to spend 7 weeks atop the Billboard 200 since Whitney Houston’s 1987 self-titled album. It is also the longest-running No. 1 female album of the decade.

“Snooze,” the SOS highlight and sixth official radio single, is in the running for Best R&B Song. The downbeat ballad is smooth and heartfelt as SZA soothingly sings about putting her all into a one-sided relationship. Prior to the upcoming 2024 Grammys, she had been nominated 15 times. Her only win so far is the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Kiss Me More” with Doja Cat.

Victoria Monét - "On My Mama"

Also leading with multiple nominations is Victoria Monét. She is up for 7 different awards, including Best New Artist and Record of the Year. These are her very first Grammy nods as an artist, with her previous nominations being for her songwriting. Fresh off the release of her debut album and one of 2023’s best releases, Jaguar II, Victoria Monét dominates the R&B category. Up for Best R&B Song is her hit single “On My Mama.” Spotlighted by an excellently choreographed music video, the empowering yet joyful anthem is Victoria Monét’s highest charting single to date, reaching No. 58 on the Billboard Hot 100. “On My Mama” is a strong contender for Best R&B Song among the other nominees at the 2024 Grammys.

