SZA Reflects On Grandmother’s Passing In Response To Grammy Nominations

SZA says she’s “overwhelmed” by her nine Grammy nominations.

BYCole Blake
SZA Reflects On Grandmother’s Passing In Response To Grammy Nominations

SZA reacted to her nine nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards on Twitter, Monday morning. In doing so, she reflected on the passing of her grandmother, who attended the awards ceremony the last time she was competing.

When one fan asked why she hadn't commented on her nominations, SZA responded: “Cause I’m overwhelmed by it and it gives me [a lot of] anxiety to think of words. But I’m very grateful and very shook and I wish my granny was here to come [with] me again.” In another post, she shared a picture of her grandmother backstage at the Grammys. “Last time I was most nominated my granny flew out for the first time… bittersweet thoughts. [Heart emoji].”

Read More: SZA Leads The Way With The Most Grammy Nominations, “Kill Bill” Nabs Song Of The Year Nod

SZA Attends Grammy Awards In 2022

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: SZA attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

As for SZA's 2023 nominations, her track, “Kill Bill,” is up for Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best R&B Performance. Her album SOS as a whole is also nominated for Album Of The Year and Progressive R&B Album. She's also got a nomination for Best R&B Song for “Snooze.” Check out her response to the nominations on Twitter below.

SZA Reacts To Grammy Nominations

SZA took home her first Grammy Award in 2022 for her collaboration with Doja Cat, "Kiss Me More." The track notched them both, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Be on the lookout for further updates on SZA and the 2024 Grammy Awards on HotNewHipHop. Next year's ceremony will be held in February.

Read More: SZA Reflects On Having A “Great Time” At 2023 Grammys

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.