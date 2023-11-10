SZA Leads The Way With The Most Grammy Nominations, “Kill Bill” Nabs Song Of The Year Nod

SZA's major 2023 is continuing with new recognition from the Grammys. Late last year she dropped her highly-anticipated new studio album SOS which instantly became a smash hit. The album sat on top of the Billboard 200 for weeks after it was released and spawned some of the singer's biggest hits to date. Subsequently, her track "Kill Bill" took off immediately and lasted in the top of the charts for months including a week atop the Hot 100. As soon as its momentum began to slow down it was replaced in the top 5 of the chart by another single, "Snooze."

Now, she's at the very top of the list of Grammy nominees. She's officially the most nominated artist at the 2024 Grammys, racking up a total of 9 nominations. Her nominations include Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Pop Duo Performance, R&B Performance, Traditional R&B Performance, R&B Song, Progressive R&B Album, and Melodic Rap Performance. In particular, she cleaned up nominations with her album SOS and her mega-hit "Kill Bill.

SZA Scores 9 2024 Grammy Nominations

Perhaps most notable of all her nominations is Song Of The Year. The nomination is for "Kill Bill" which has been quite an impressive critical darling. That's on top of also being one of the biggest hits of the year. She's joined by artists like Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Lana Del Rey, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, and more in the list of nominees.

This isn't the only critical recognition that SZA has received recently. Earlier this week, Variety honored the R&B star's massive year. They awarded her the title of 2023 Hitmaker Of The Year. SZA has also been atop the Billboard R&B Songwriters Chart all year. Her series of hits in the wake of SOS have kept her at the top spot on the charts for over 50 weeks. What do you think of SZA leading all other artists in Grammy nominations? Let us know in the comment section below.

