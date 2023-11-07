SZA Attends Doja Cat Tour Show As She’s Confirmed To Headline Numerous Lollapalooza Fests

SZA has been on her SOS tour for much of this year. She's made headlines numerous times for artists she's had on stage with her and those that have attended. But now she's found the time to pop up at somebody else's show, Doja Cat. The pair have worked together before, teaming up for the 2021 hit "Kiss Me More." Doja's Scarlet tour took off late last month and sees her and opening act Doechii playing some of their biggest hits and fan favorites. Check out the videos of SZA dancing at the concert below.

SZA herself isn't done playing big shows either. Lollapalooza just announced a number of the headliners for their international festivals and her name popped up multiple times. She will be playing Lollapalooza festivals in Brasil, Argentina, and Chile next year. Alongside the R&B hitmaker other artists like Blink-182, Sam Smith, and Paramore were also tapped as headliners. South American fans who haven't gotten the chance to see SZA perform yet will get the chance next year.

Read More: SZA Twerks On Stage During “Rich Baby Daddy” Performance: Watch

SZA Dances To Doja Cat Show

SZA's massive 2023 has continued to generate critical attention for her. Just this week Variety named her their 2023 Hitmaker of the year. She was the first artist to appear at the number one spot on the Hot 100 twice this year. The first time she did so with "Kill Bill" the week she dropped a remix of the track with Doja Cat. The second time was her Drake collaboration "Slime You Out" which debuted at the number one spot.

She's also developed quite a strong friendship with Sexyy Red. The pair both appear on another song from Drake's new album called "Rich Baby Daddy." They've linked up to perform the song together live multiple times. Subsequently, SZA was even a part of Sexyy Red's pregnancy announcement with a pic of the pair together making its way to Instagram. What do you think of SZA attending one of the stops on Doja Cat's tour? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Claims Drake Tried To Mediate SZA Beef

[Via]