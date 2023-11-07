SZA Claims The Title Of Variety’s 2023 Hitmaker Of The Year

Variety has officially crowned the incredibly talented SZA as their "Hitmaker of the Year" for 2023. With a commitment to recognizing the year's top artists and chart-topping hits, Variety's executive music editor, Jem Aswad, emphasized that SZA's achievements in 2023 are not just a creative and commercial triumph but also a cultural milestone that extends well beyond the realm of music. "The goal of Hitmakers always has been to honor the top artists and songs of the year, and especially the people behind them,” she said in a statement. SZA's remarkable journey to the "Hitmaker of the Year" title is attributed to the resounding success of her SOS album. Also, her captivating tour that had audiences wanting more around the globe. In addition to these remarkable achievements, her chart-topping hits throughout the year have solidified her status as a music industry powerhouse.

Variety's acknowledgment of SZA as "Hitmaker of the Year" speaks volumes about her artistic contributions and her profound influence on the cultural landscape. Her impact transcends music, reaching far and wide, touching the hearts of countless fans and admirers. The prestigious honor awarded to SZA is not an isolated accolade. Variety's recognition also extends to other distinguished artists who have left a mark on the music industry in 2023. Among those honored are Olivia Rodrigo, Metro Boomin, Maren Morris, and more. Each of these artists has made significant contributions to the world of music, enriching the global cultural landscape with their creativity and artistry.

Read More: Drake’s SZA Collab Isn’t “Hard” Enough For Charlamagne Tha God

SZA Is The Well-Deserved Recipient Of The Award

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: SZA attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)

SZA's journey to the of the music industry to earn "Hitmaker of the year" exemplifies the power of artistic expression. In addition, it resembles the profound impact that music can have on society. Her artistry not only resonates with fans but also shapes the cultural conversation, and it is an honor well-deserved. As Variety celebrates these extraordinary Hitmakers, it reinforces the idea that music is not just about sounds and melodies. Instead, it's a transformative force that can touch the hearts and minds of millions.

SZA's accomplishments serve as a testament to the enduring power of music to inspire and influence across boundaries and borders. Given that SZA has had a spectacular 2023, her album SOS has been breaking records and seeing unprecedented chart success. In fact, just last month, it was reported that SOS became the longest running No. 1 R&B album on the charts. She snagged the chart record from The Weeknd, who's After Hours album spent 40 weeks atop the chart in 2021.

Read More: SZA & Jean Dawson’s “NO SZNS” Fits Right Into Our “R&B Season” Playlist Update

[Via]