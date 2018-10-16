R&B Album,
- MusicSZA Claims The Title Of Variety's 2023 Hitmaker Of The YearCongratulations, SZA!By Tallie Spencer
- MusicRod Wave's "Nostalgia" Spends Second Week On Billboard Top 200 Chart"Nostalgia" is staying at the top of the charts.By Tallie Spencer
- NewsR&B Vocalist Thuy Shares Her Debut EP, “i hope u see this”Thuy’s debut project consists of nine tracks, two of which feature DCMBR and John Concepcion.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicJustin Bieber Won't Attend Grammys Due To R&B Category Snub: ReportThe singer is nominated for four awards, but a report states he is upset "Changes" was included in Pop categories when he claims it was an R&B record.By Erika Marie
- MusicAri Lennox Hurt Over Soul Train Award Losses: "I Just Really Cared About This One"The R&B singer took to Twitter to express her disappointment in walking home empty-handed from the award show.By Lynn S.
- MusicTory Lanez' "Chixtape 5" Is ImminentTory Lanez is still teasing us on the release of "Chixtape 5," which is long overdue.By Sandra E
- MixtapesAsiahn Enters 2019 With "Love Train 2" AlbumAsiahn makes an early bid for R&B album of the year.By Milca P.
- MusicWiz Khalifa Is "100%" Open To Dropping An Entire R&B Album SoonAn R&B album from Wiz Khalifa is entirely possible.By Aron A.