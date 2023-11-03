Metro Boomin Once Again Teases Future Collab Album

Fans of Metro Boomin have been hearing a LOT about a collaborative album he's been working on with Future. He began earlier this year first with a soft announcement of the project and then with some pretty major promises for what they were working on. He described the project as "the ultimate album" a comment he eventually had to walk back on just to keep fan expectations in place.

Then in August, Metro shared another update to Twitter. In it he revealed to fans that they were already working on shooting the album cover for the project. While many fans thought that meant the album was right around the corner, that didn't turn out to be the case. Part of the reason may have been revealed later that month. Metro took to Twitter to tell a story about how he lost three beats he was working on for the album due to a power outage. Check out the newest update he provided fans with below.

Metro Boomin Jokes About Future Album

The teases for the upcoming collaboration with Future didn't stop there though. In fact, he's continued to talk about it so much that it's become a sort of meme among his fans. Earlier today, he poked fun at those fans begging for his new material tweeting "METro drOp tHe fUtuRE ALBUM." Accompanying the tweet he shared a pic of the two together in the studio, presumably still hard at work on the project.

In the comments fans continue to request more info about the album. Some double down on the meme again asking him to drop it. Others claim that all they want is a release date, single, or just something to prove that it is in fact coming soon. What do you think of Metro Boomin making jokes about fans asking for him to drop the Future collab album? Let us know in the comment section below.

