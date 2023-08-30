Metro Boomin Lost Three Beats He Was Making For Future When Power Went Out

One thing Metro Boomin never does is slow down. The producer has prolifically released material both under his own name and produced songs for dozens of other artists constantly for years. In just 2023 alone he’s had a hand in a number of different songs and projects. He released the feature-packed Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse soundtrack alongside the film back in June. The album featured hits like “Calling” with Swae Lee, Nav, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and “Annihilate” with Swae Lee, Lil Wayne, and Offset. He also served as the executive producer of Young Thug’s new album Business Is Business which was released while the rapper is still in police custody.

Now, Metro Boomin took to Twitter to tell fans the story of some material that won’t ever see the light of day. “Just made three [fire emoji] beats on my MPC 3000 and the power just went off at the crib. I didn’t even get to record them in yet. I’m finna go cry myself to sleep bye y’all,” his tweet read. As if that wasn’t bad enough a fan responded assuming the beats weren’t meant for Future. “ay at least it ain’t 3 Pluto songs,” but it turns out they were. “The beats were for Pluto n*gga,” Metro replied.

Metro Boomin Talks Lost Instrumentals

Fans in the comments of a repost of the Tweet were just as disappointed. “And people ask what’s worst than a heartbreak???,” one comment reads. “That boy metro need a generator in the studio room,” another suggests. The beats he was working on are for a new collaborative project with Future that both artists have begun teasing.

Late last year Metro Boomin released his new album Heroes & Villains. The project spawned the mega-hit “Creepin” with The Weeknd and 21 Savage. The song is still currently occupying a top 20 spot on the Hot 100. What do you think about Metro Boomin losing beats he made for Future? Let us know in the comment section below.

