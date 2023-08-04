Metro Boomin Delivers Massive Update On Future Collab Album

Metro Boomin is easily one of the biggest producers in all of hip-hop right now. Overall, his last album Heroes & Villains was a huge commercial success. Moreover, he was able to do the entire soundtrack for the new Across The Spider-Verse movie. Needless to say, Metro is someone who fans are always looking out for. His artistry just continues to get better and better, and fans want to see what he is going to do next.

An album that Metro has consistently teased as of late is Metro Pluto. For those who don’t know, this is his highly-anticipated collaborative album with Future. Fans have been hoping for something like this for years, however, they have never received it. Although now, Metro is telling fans that it very much is on the way. Additionally, there is this sense that it could be coming out before the end of 2023. Fans are extremely excited about this prospect, and every single day, they ask Metro if the album is almost here.

Read More: 21 Savage & Metro Boomin’s “Savage Mode” Turns 7: Stream “X” Feat. Future To Celebrate

Metro Boomin x Future

shooting it this Sunday — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) August 3, 2023

Just last night, a fan asked Metro Boomin if the album cover for his Future collaboration was ready yet. This led to a huge response from the producer, who said “shooting it this Sunday.” Although this is not an indication of when the album will be released, it does tell us the project is in the promo stages. Album covers effectively mean that an album is, in fact, on the horizon. Hopefully, we get more information from Metro, sooner rather than later.

Based on Heroes & Villains, this could be one of the best rap albums of the entire year. Overall, we are hoping that it does not disappoint. Let us know your expectations for Metro Pluto in the comments section down below. Are there any features you are hoping to hear? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

Read More: IYKYK Music Festival Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Lil Uzi Vert, Metro Boomin, And More