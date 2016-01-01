21 Savage is currently embarking on one of the biggest tours of his career so far alongside Drake. The duo delivered their Her Loss album in late 2022, with Champagne Papi’s fans more than pleased to see him returning to his rap roots. Seeing as he’s making major moves, it’s the perfect time for the Atlanta native to reflect on his past, and the music that helped him reach the heights he has today. In 2016, 21 teamed up with renowned producer Metro Boomin for Savage Mode, a nine-track effort with just one guest appearance from Future on “X,” a song that remains one of the most-streamed in Savage’s discography.

Today (July 15), the well-loved album turns seven, marking the perfect occasion to celebrate its most popular title. On “X,” 21 and Hendrix make it abundantly clear that they’ve moved on from past romances by reminding us that the best revenge is living well. “Ten bad bitches in a mansion / Wrist on Milly Rock, them diamonds on me dancin’,” Savage rhymes on the notoriously catchy intro. “When you workin’ hard, then your money start expandin’ / I got model b**ches wanna lick me like some candy.”

Back in 2016, Metro shared photos from the studio during the making of Savage Mode, revealing that he and 21 made “No Advance” and “X” back to back. Today on Twitter, the HEROES & VILLAINS hitmaker celebrated his work’s anniversary with a commemorative tweet, prompting fans to ask if we’ll ever hear a SM3 from him and the “Jimmy Cooks” collaborator.

Go back in time with 21 Savage’s “X” music video above, or add the Savage Mode fan favourite to your playlist on Spotify/Apple Music. Which do you prefer, the Atlanta duo’s 2016 album, or their 2020 follow-up? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

