It’s only been a few days of Drake and 21 Savage’s “It’s All A Blur” tour and the shows continue to make headlines every night. Today, 21 is making waves for some new visuals he introduced at a show that are particularly NSFW. Hilariously enough, this isn’t even the first time NSFW visuals have been in the news from the tour. Fans were thoroughly confused when Drake started performing alongside holographic sperm on the first night of the tour. While 21’s new visuals do make a bit more sense, they’re far raunchier.

Earlier this year, 21 Savage teamed up with fellow Atlanta rapper Young Nudy for a track called “Peaches & Eggplants.” The track has been a pretty major success and as a result, Savage is playing it on tour. According to XXL, while the song was being performed some incredibly suggestive visuals of emoji peaches and eggplants shows up. If the implication wasn’t already obvious enough, the action that follows makes it extremely clear what Savage is going for with the visuals.

21 Savage Introduces Some Surprising Visuals

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 18: 21 Savage attends Leading By Example 21 Savage Basketball Camp on June 18, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

As expected, the “It’s All A Blur” tour has made waves with every single stop. At a recent show, Drake took pretty clear shots at Childish Gambino. The rapper’s #1 hit “This Is America” has long been reported to originally have been a Drake diss and clearly that’s something Drake hasn’t forgotten about. Fans thought that he might even be taking aim at Kendrick Lamar during a recent show though it’s much less clear.

Both 21 Savage and Drake have also had to dodge a lot more things on stage than they may have been expecting. Both have been approached by fans on stage. While in Atlanta a fan rushed the stage to give 21 Savage a hug. Though his security eventually intervened, he didn’t seem to mind that much. What do you think of 21 Savage’s new tour visuals? Let us know in the comment section below.

