Drake is one of the biggest artists in the entire world. Overall, this has been true for quite some time now. You really cannot discredit anything that Drizzy has done in the sneaker world over the years. Overall, he is one of the GOATs, and that is something that will never change. Moreover, he is now on tour with 21 Savage. The It’s All A Blur tour is taking Drake all throughout North America. Last night, the first date was in Chicago, and it was a massive success.

As we reported earlier this morning, Drake blessed fans with a truly incredible setlist. He got to play the vast majority of his most important hits. From old albums to new bangers, Drizzy put on an incredible show for his fans. Additionally, he dropped some new merchandise for the tour that is definitely going to impress a whole lot of people. As for the tour’s visual components, well, one could say that Drake is doing something new and unique.

Drake Makes An Odd Choice

Drake performed last night with holographic sperm cells 😳‼️ pic.twitter.com/TahCDpll1G — RapTV (@Rap) July 6, 2023

In the video clip up above, you can see Drake performing on a huge square stage in the middle of the arena floor. Furthermore, there are big projections above him. However, the one above is a bit explicit as it showcases a group of sperm swimming around. The rest of the visuals aren’t nearly as jarring. In the tweets down below, you can see how he had headlines going across the screen, while also having nightclub visuals at other points. Overall, it seemed like quite the experience for all those who went.

More Visuals

The tour will have another night in Chicago on Thursday. From there, you can expect the tour to head to cities like Detroit and Boston. This is going to be lots of fun, so strap in for the ride. Let us know if you will be experiencing the tour, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from the music world.

Drake performs “Headlines” in Chicago while different headlines appear on stage and on the screen. #IAABtour #Night1 pic.twitter.com/IzD1MAZ7d7 — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) July 6, 2023

