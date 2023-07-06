Drake and 21 Savage are currently on tour together. Of course, the two started their tour off in Chicago last night, much to the delight of fans at the United Center. Overall, it was a very successful opening night as both artists played the hits. In fact, the entire setlist for the tour has been revealed online. Upon perusing it, you will immediately see that it is jam-packed with some truly amazing songs. Although, this is unsurprising given the artists that are involved here.

During the first night of the tour, some fans were expecting a surprise or at least some new information. Ultimately, this is due to the fact that Drake supposedly has a new album called For All The Dogs dropping soon. Although the details around the album are scarce, there has been this growing sense that the project is imminent. On Wednesday, Drizzy played into some of those rumors as he gave fans just a bit of insight into the album and its viability.

Drake Has New Music On The Way

“I have an album coming out soon for you’ll.” – @Drake #IAABtour — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) July 6, 2023

“I have an album coming out soon for you all,” Drake told the crowd in Chicago. While he didn’t provide anyone with any exact release dates, he certainly made sure to let people know new music is on the way. Although some will remain skeptical, they shouldn’t. The artist has been dropping a lot of music since 2021, and it would not be a surprise to get yet another album. Hopefully, it comes out soon and while he is on tour. That would just add to his already incredible setlist.

Tonight, Drake will be performing again in Chicago. Over the weekend, he will take his talents to Detroit and then he goes up to Boston. Next weekend, Drake will be doing his first Canadian dates in Montreal. Unfortunately, 21 Savage will not be making an appearance, which means Drizzy is going solo. Let us know if you will be attending the tour, in the comments section.

