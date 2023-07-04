The most obvious benefit that comes from being a celebrity would have to be material gain – other than that, the entertainment industry is rapidly losing its appeal. We’ve seen performers hit by random objects while singing on stage in increasing numbers this year, not to mention the struggle to find authentic connections out of fear that you’re being used for your status. On top of those downfalls, many stars are expected to be “on” 24/7, presenting themselves as their best, camera-ready selves. This obviously isn’t realistic, and thankfully, people like Drake are comfortable setting boundaries with fans.

A few days ago, a video showing the 6ix God out with friends at a food joint surfaced online. He appears to be off-duty, wearing baggy pants and an oversized tee while smiling and laughing with those around him. Seconds into the clip, a young woman bravely taps Drake’s arm, seemingly requesting a photo with him while she waits in line. At the same time, a man approached the 36-year-old with a similar question but he shot them both down before walking out with his entourage.

Drake Doesn’t Have Time for Photos

In the comments on @hip.hopfreestyle’s post, many have been debating the awkward moment. “Dude, he just tryna live. People want to live their life instead of taking pics all day,” one person defended Drake. “At the end of the day, you show support to your fans. They are the reason why you’re rich,” someone else suggested. Even if he skipped out on this photo op, fans who purchase tickets to one of his upcoming concerts will surely have the chance to capture endless snaps of Drizzy.

On his It’s All A Blur Tour, Drake will be bringing hits from albums like Certified Lover Boy, Honestly, Nevermind, and Her Loss to the stage for the first time. Of course, it’s highly likely the Canadian icon will revisit fan favourites from deeper in his discography too. Speaking of which, one of his older LPs, Scorpion, turned five at the end of June. Tap into one of the biggest hits from that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

