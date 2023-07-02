Drake has never been one to follow the crowd. This is precisely what’s driven him to such success in his career. Of course, with fame and fortune also come critics and trolls, which the father of one has no shortage of. Back in the spring, Drizzy was clowned particularly hard for an outfit he wore during a Stake and Kick live stream. It consisted of a jumpsuit declaring him “State Property” and yellow nail polish.

No matter what haters had to say, the Scorpion rapper carried himself with his usual confidence. It seems he got the manicure criticism loud and clear, though. Photos surfaced on Sunday (July 2) that show Drake rocking a beautiful two-toned pink design on his perfectly groomed nails. The 36-year-old didn’t share them himself on social media, but the technician responsible for taking care of him gave us a look at her work, as well as a photo captured with Champagne Papi afterward.

Drake Hits the Nail Salon Before Heading Out on Tour

In the comment section of @theshaderoom’s reposts, users have been merciless in making fun of Drake – again. “He definitely said ‘Besties!’ when they took this pic,” one person joked. “These ni**az really enjoying their soft girl era 🤦🏾‍♀️🥴😂,” another person chimed in. Elsewhere, others expressed that the “In My Feelings” rapper’s expression of his femininity is too much for them to handle. Regardless, the smile on his face proves how happy Drizzy is with his nails, and he’ll likely have the best manicure on the It’s All A Blur tour.

Ahead of hitting the road with his Her Loss collaborator later this week, Drake has also been taking in the public’s perception of his new poetry book. Unfortunately for the Canadian, serious poets seem to mostly be giving him a thumbs down. However, he made it clear that he isn’t phased by the critics while also paying tribute to his late Degrassi co-star Sue Johanson. Read what Drake had to say at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

