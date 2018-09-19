manicure
- MusicThe Game Isn't Rocking With Lil Pump's New ManicureLil Pump's manicure had The Game asking questions.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureDrake's Pink Manicure Is His Latest "Rich Flex"Champagne Papi's new nails are a step up from the yellow polish that previously got him clowned by trolls.By Hayley Hynes
- GramFabolous Gets His Nails Done In The Back Of A MaybachFab had to get a manicure on the go. By Lawrencia Grose
- RelationshipsLizzo Shows Off Her New Mani/Pedi, DaBaby Dubs Her "Lil Sexy"This isn't the first time DaBaby has publicly declared his fondness for the "Rumours" singer.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsMoneybagg Yo Flexes His Manicure: "She Won't Let Me Finger F*ck Ha Unless They Clean"Ari Fletcher has her priorities straight.By Hayley Hynes
- GramMachine Gun Kelly Proves Men Love Manicures TooMachine Gun Kelly is one of many men embracing the new trend of male manicures, but is nail polish something we should be leaving to the ladies or nah?By Keenan Higgins
- MusicTy Dolla $ign Flaunts His Painted ToenailsTy Dolla $ign took a trip to the nail salon and showed us all how he gets right.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Photo Has Fans Wondering If He Cut His DreadsThe story has been debunked.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentDwayne Johnson Is Adorably Held Hostage By His Daughter As She Paints His NailsJohnson isn't always a tough guy. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicAdam22 Responds To Russ Sending Goons Out For HimThe interviewer becomes the interviewee.By Alex Zidel