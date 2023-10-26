The Game Isn’t Rocking With Lil Pump’s New Manicure

In recent years, rappers have become more and more comfortable embracing their feminine sides. The most notable example in recent memory was Drake, who sparked some controversy among old-heads and veteran rappers for getting his nails done. The controversy stretches far beyond just rap music though. USC quarterback and presumed top NFL draft pick Caleb Williams has rubbed some people the wrong way with his nails in the past as well.

Now, Lil Pump has become the most recent rapper to hit the nail salon. He took to Snapchat earlier this week to share some pics of the nail work he had done. "Got my nails done" he captioned one post showing off both his manicure and pedicure results. In another, he asks his followers "Y'all rockin with it?" One person who isn't rocking with it is The Game, who took a typically stuffy old-head approach to the whole situation. "Mannnn... what happened lol," he commented on an Instagram repost of the pictures. Discussion didn't stay civil for long, with the controversial past and statements from both rappers quickly being evoked. Check out the original pictures and Game's comment below.

The Game Responds To Lil Pump's Nails

Much of what The Game seems to be up to these days is trying to call people out. That was the case when he dug up previous beef with 50 Cent following the rapper's controversial mic throw back in August. Game took to social media to criticize 50 for coming to LA and recklessly throwing his mic, which his a woman in the audience.

During a night club rant last month, The Game also took credit for the success of some pretty major artists. He claimed to be a big part of the reason that Kendrick Lamar and Nipsey Hussle originally caught on. That was just part of a longer rant where he said he deserves to be in the upper echelon. What do you think of The Game's response to Lil Pump sharing the results of his manicure? Let us know in the comment section below.

