The Game Takes Credit For Putting Fans On To Kendrick Lamar And Nipsey Hussle

West Coast hip-hop has some of the best and brightest superstars. From Kendrick Lamar, Nipsey Hussle, Ice Cube, Dr. Dre, and Snoop Dogg, there are so many icons in this corner of the rap community. One name that many are familiar with is The Game. The prolific artist has been releasing music since the early 2000s and has some solid records under his belt. He has The Documentary, The R.E.D. Album, and plenty more that are more than respectable. However, there are some who do not consider him to be a pioneer of this sub-genre of rap.

The other artists listed above are considered more memorable and influential by a great deal to a decent amount of listeners. However, The Game has always felt that he belongs in the upper echelon. He has even said that he is a better rapper than Eminem to which "The Real Slim Shady" clapped back at him on his last song "Realest." All of the controversial statements have fallen on deaf ears as people continue to discredit him.

The Game Wants All The Credit

More fans are now taking issue with a new claim from The Game. At a recent performance, he gave a little history lesson to the crowd about how Kendrick Lamar and Nipsey Hussle got their careers going. In the video from thehiphopwolf, The Game flexes his influence and the mark he has left on the rap game. In his speech, he takes credit for putting people onto the aforementioned artists. He says, "I took Nipsey's CD, put it in my pocket. I took Kendrick on tour when Kendrick was Jay Rock's hype man." He concludes his message, by stating, "I put the west on my back. So when n***** say 'I'm him,' no n****, I'm him." Many fans think he is being delusional with one person saying, "Game act like E40, Too Short, Cube & Snoop haven’t existed while he was putting albums out lol these dudes BEEN had the west on their back." However, The Game's ego may be too big for him to admit that.

What are your initial thoughts on The Game proclaiming that he has been carrying the West Coast rap scene on his back? Do you think these comments are valid or outlandish? Is The Game a top-five West Coast rapper? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around The Game, as well as the rest of the music world.

