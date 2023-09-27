Meagan Good Appears To Have Jonathan Majors As Her Lock Screen

Meagan Good shared a picture of herself with her dog on Instagram, Tuesday, but eagle-eyed fans have been taking note of her phone featured in the corner of the photo. The lock screen for her device appears to be her partner, Jonathan Majors.

"Who da’thunk dis catwoman’d become a dog mom," she captioned the post. "Those who know me know how truly bizarre this is." One fan commented: "Ok that lock screen of you & bae," with heart emojis. "My nosy self zoomed all in to that phone screen. Y’all cute," another wrote with laughing emojis.

Meagan Good Joins Jonathan Majors For Court Hearing

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 03: Jonathan Majors, and his girlfriend, Meagan Good, flanked by his lawyer Priya Chaudhry (L), arrive to Manhattan Criminal court for his pre trial hearing on August 03, 2023 in New York City. If convicted, Majors could face up to a year in jail over misdemeanor charges of assault and harassment. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

Majors and Good have been dating since at least May. Their fling came shortly after Majors was charged for allegedly physically assaulting a woman in New York in March. He's denied the allegations and even filed his own domestic violence complaint against the victim. Good has been by his side during the case.

Meagan Good's Lockscreen Features Jonathan Majors

Over the weekend, Majors sparked rumors of a marriage between the two when he labeled Good his "missus" at the Congressional Black Caucus’ eighth annual Black and White Gala in Washington D.C. Good, who co-hosted the event, had been speaking on stage: “We’re just so happy to be here with y’all tonight, celebrating us, celebrating the moves we’re making, celebrating the way we love and support each other, the way that we shift the world. Let’s enjoy ourselves! So many beautiful Black faces. I love us, y’all! We are so beautiful! That’s all I got. I’m just happy to be here and I love y’all!” From there, she turned to Majors and asked, “Babe, you want to say anything?” Speaking into the mic, Majors said, “Y’all heard the missus, so that’s what it is.”

