Jonathan Majors Seemingly Teases Marriage To Meagan Good

Recently, Jonathan Majors and his girlfriend Meagan Good spoke at an event. Shortly after Good expressed her gratitude to those who came out, fans took note of what Majors referred to her as. As Good passes off the microphone to him, he says, "y'all heard The Mrs. so that's what it is."

It's no secret that things only seem to be heating up between the duo. Good has continued to stick by his side throughout all of his recent legal troubles. He was arrested earlier this year after his ex, Grace Jabarri, accused him of domestic violence. Though Good having Majors' back amid the allegations has sparked quite a bit of controversy, the couple appears to be going as strong as ever. His recent comment even got some fans speculating that they're looking to tie the knot sometime in the near-future.

Jonathan Majors Calls Meagan Good "The Mrs."

Majors' next court date for his domestic violence case is scheduled for October 25. He and his team have filed a motion to dismiss the case, and the District Attorney's office has until October 6 to respond. The defense then has until October 13 to determine how the case will progress.

Earlier this month, a clip of Majors breaking up a fight between two teenage girls outside of an In-N-Out surfaced. As the clip made its rounds, some viewers suspected that the incident could have been a publicity stunt, in efforts to make the actor look better amid his allegations. Despite the rumors, however, his lawyer insists that the fight was not staged. She also adds that any claims that the whole thing was a set-up are simply "absurd." What do you think of Jonathan Majors referring to Meagan Good as "The Mrs.?" Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good.

