Jonathan Majors’ Lawyer Insists Viral Fight Video Isn’t Fake

Earlier this week, a clip of Jonathan Majors appearing to break up a fight between two teenage girls surfaced. The duo were throwing punches outside of an In-N-Out when he decided to step in. In the video, Majors is seen running up to the two girls, standing between them, and telling them to stop fighting. Though at first glance it looks like Majors was merely doing a good deed, social media users have other ideas.

Upon the release of the video, speculation immediately started surrounding the situation. Many thought the incident was staged, and released as an attempt to make Majors look better amid his legal battle. The actor is currently facing allegations that he physically abused his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. Majors' attorney, Priya Chaudhry, recently spoke to TMZ about the debacle, claiming that the video is completely real.

Majors' Attorney Responds To Allegations Fight Was Staged

Chaudhry also adds that the idea the fight could have been staged is "absurd." She went on to claim that one of the students involved in the fight has since come forward, confirming that it was real. She appears to have been referring to a Twitter post, which features another clip of the fight from a different angle. The poster claims that they go to school with the girls seen in the video, and says that it was totally legit. "The Jonathan Majors fight was 100% real," the unknown Twitter user writes. "I go to the school the fight was at, I know one of the girls who fought. It was over stupid high school stuff. Here’s another angle for everyone who’s saying there was no one there. No idea how TMZ got it first."

After the fight, TMZ caught up with Majors, who claimed he just wanted to make sure nobody got hurt. What do you think of the viral fight video? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Jonathan Majors.

