Jonathan Majors Trial Delayed To Next Month

Back in March, many were shocked to hear the news that Jonathan Majors has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a woman. That woman was his girlfriend and the arrest ultimately resulted in assault and harassment charges. In the wake of the news Majors was dropped from multiple ongoing projects and even reportedly recast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since then Majors has begun dating Meagan Good and the pair have made a number of appearances together both in public and in court.

Fans have been hostile towards Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good ever since they began dating. As they were repeatedly spotted shopping and having dinner at various places around LA, fan backlash towards both of them grew. That became even more pronounced when Meagan Good began attending court alongside Majors during the early processes of his trial. She has continued to appear in court alongside him and was there yesterday, when the trial was set to begin. Now, according to The Shade Room that date has been pushed back. The new trial date is set for September 6th.

Jonathan Majors New Trial Date

Unsurprisingly, fans had a lot to say about the pair following their most recent public appearance. The top comments under The Shade Room‘s post echoes long-standing sentiments. “This whole relationship is just further proof Hollywood will date anyone just to make their IMAGE look good. He’ll hop on the next yt girl after this case is over.” Another comment takes aim at Meagan Good directly. “Imagine leaving your good clean husband to go support a man you just started dating in court for allegedly domestic violence you can’t make this sh*t up.”

In the wake of Majors’s arrest allegations began to emerge from his past. Alleged behavior dating as far back as his time at Yale hit the media back in June. Majors had denied all of the allegations made against him. Last month What do you think of Meagan Good continuing to attend court alongside Jonathan Majors? Let us know in the comment section below.

