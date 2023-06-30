An investigation by Rolling Stone has uncovered new allegations of misconduct against embattled actor Jonathan Majors. Majors, best known for the likes of Lovecraft Country and Creed III, is currently facing charges over the alleged assault of his then-girlfriend in March. Despite claims from his attorneys that it is a racially-motivated witch hunt, Majors’ trial will begin in early August. Most recently, Majors reportedly filed a domestic violence complaint against his then-girlfriend.

However, that might not be the only issue for Majors. As part of a wide-ranging investigation launched after the March allegations surfaced, Rolling Stone has reportedly uncovered a long history of misconduct on the part of the actor. Overall, Majors was described as “a complicated, unpredictable, and sometimes violent man, who can switch from charming to cold in a flash.” This description came from many of the 40+ sources Rolling Stone spoke with. Furthermore, a number of sources made claims dating back to Majors’ time at Yale.

Related: Meagan Good accompanies Jonathan Majors to court

Majors Accused Of Physical And Emotional Abuse

EXCLUSIVE: Two dozen sources tell Rolling Stone Jonathan Majors has a pattern of "extreme abuse" that goes back nearly a decade.



Majors was allegedly aggressive on sets and a source of “toxicity” at Yale.https://t.co/vaAxQhgf0o — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) June 30, 2023

However, the most severe allegations relate to Majors’ past romantic relationships. Nine sources claim that Majors was physically violent with one romantic partner. He reportedly strangled her as well as engaged in emotional abuse. Other sources claim that a second woman told them that dating Majors was “emotional torture.” Neither woman chose to speak with Rolling Stone directly. “My experience in dealing with him and watching him in relationships with several women [is] really upsetting,” says one person familiar with at least two of Majors’ relationships.

Elsewhere, Majors has been accused of getting physically violent on set. While filming Magazine Dreams, set for release later this year, two members of the production claimed Majors pushed someone and “physically intimidated” another. Majors attorneys have vehemently denied all of Rolling Stone‘s reporting. “These allegations are based entirely on hearsay because neither of the romantic partners referenced were willing to engage with Rolling Stone for the article—demonstrating their outright falsity,” Dustin A. Pusch wrote in a statement. On-set allegations were further dismissed as part of Majors commitment to “method acting.”

[via]