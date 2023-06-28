Jonathan Majors has filed a domestic violence complaint against the alleged victim in his ongoing assault and harassment case. His ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, previously alleged that he broke her finger, twisted her arm, and struck her in the ear, causing it to bleed. He instead argues that she attacked him during the dispute in New York that led to his March 25 arrest.

In a filing obtained by Insider, Majors claims that Jabbari was “drunk and h*sterical” and had scratched, slapped, and grabbed at his face causing him to bleed. Majors also alleged his accuser has attacked him on prior occasions that he didn’t previously report, including a “verbal dispute in London that became physical.”

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Jonathan Majors attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Further, Majors answered “yes” in response to the following questions when asked by police: “Is suspect capable of killing you or children?”; “Is suspect violently and constantly jealous of you?”; and “Has the physical violence increased in frequency or severity over the past 6 months?”

Majors has consistently proclaimed his own innocence in the domestic dispute. He says that he wasn’t responsible for the injuries that landed his ex in the hospital after the incident. “From the beginning, we have said Jonathan Majors is innocent and provably the victim here,” Majors’ attorney Priya Chaudhry said in a statement shared with Entertainment Weekly. “Last week, for the first time, Mr. Majors met with the NYPD to present them with evidence of what really happened on that night.”

Majors starred in Creed III as well as multiple films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as different iterations of Kang the Conqueror prior to his arrest. He’s also known for roles in The Harder They Fall and The Last Black Man in San Francisco, among others. Majors has a trial date set for August 3rd in regard to the misdemeanor assault case. Be on the lookout for further updates in the months leading up to the court date.

