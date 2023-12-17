Jonathan Majors & Meagan Good Getting Closer Amid Assault Trial: Report

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good's relationship is reportedly growing stronger amid the former's ongoing assault trial. Sources close to the couple told TMZ that Good is also struggling to deal with the trial. They say it was difficult for her to listen on while accuser Grace Jabbari described their abusive relationship in court.

In particular, Good is apparently most upset with the text exchanges the alleged victim continues to resurface. She feels Jabbari was manipulative and controlling with Majors. Altogether, the situation is reportedly strengthening her connection with the Creed III actor.

Read More: Jonathan Majors Seemingly Teases Marriage To Meagan Good

Jonathan Majors & Meagan Good Arrive At Courthouse

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 03: Jonathan Majors, and his girlfriend, Meagan Good, flanked by his lawyer Priya Chaudhry (L), arrive to Manhattan Criminal court for his pre trial hearing on August 03, 2023 in New York City. If convicted, Majors could face up to a year in jail over misdemeanor charges of assault and harassment. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

As for Jabbari's testimony, she claimed that there's another, more violent, side of Majors. “His face kind of changes when he gets into that place,” Jabbari told the jury. “He’s a big guy so you just want to step back.” Describing her mental state at the time of the relationship, she recalled: “I felt I was existing in his world. Emotionally and physically, all these ways. I didn’t feel my autonomy. I had low self-esteem, I lost weight, I felt unconfident. I felt really dependent on him. He was the only one who knew what went on. I found it hard to [see my family and friends]. I felt I was lying to them.”

Meagan Good has been by Majors' side throughout the trial in recent weeks. The case stems from Majors' arrest for allegedly attacking Jabbari in New York on March 25 during a cab ride. He has pleaded not guilty and instead claims the alleged victim was the aggressor in their relationship. Be on the lookout for further updates on Jonathan Majors’ assault trial on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Jonathan Majors’ Next Court Date Revealed, Motion To Dismiss Still In Limbo

[Via]