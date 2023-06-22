The Jonathan Majors case, accusing the actor of assault and harassment, continues to develop in pop culture. Moreover, a high-profile part of his public goings-on has been his relationship with Meagan Good, who showed up in court to support him. While this has been a source of controversy for many, Fat Joe believes that this is exactly what a partner should do in these cases. In a video clip, he expressed that this is what he would want if he was in Majors’ shoes. However, he also made it clear that Good’s support is no excuse for the Creed III star’s actions.

“Let me tell you something, hand to hand to his court case,” Fat Joe remarked (which comes much later in the video below). “Now as far as I’m concerned they only been dating for a little while, and so the pastor prepped her to be a good woman. A law-abiding supporting woman. I want a woman to hold me down. I need a woman to hold me down and men need women to hold them down. You need your woman right next to you no matter what.

Fat Joe Speaks On Meagan Good & Jonathan Majors

“So this woman knows the good bible,” the New York rapper continued. “She stood with her man, he just started talking to her. Now you talk about a guy that fumbled the bag legendary, it’s him. In the Marvel pictures and everything, I don’t know how he’s gonna get back to that level.” As such, Fat Joe made a distinction between his legal troubles and the camaraderie that a couple should display. Given that people have been going wild at every public outing they’re spotted at, a court appearance just doused that fire in gasoline.

Furthermore, for those unaware, Jonathan Majors went to court alongside his partner following a March 25 arrest. The incident involved a number of misdemeanor assault and harassment charges after he allegedly attacked a woman. Since then, it seems like Meagan Good and Majors have steadily progressed their relationship amid these accusations. Trial is set to being on August 3. For the latest news and updates on Meagan Good, Jonathan Majors, and Fat Joe, log back into HNHH.

