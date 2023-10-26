Jonathan Major’s Ex Surrenders To Police On Assault Charges

Grace Jabbari, the ex-girlfriend of actor Jonathan Majors, has surrendered to police in New York after her arrest was sought for an assault against Majors. Majors filed a cross-complaint against Jabbari in June amid an investigation into assault charges she filed against him in March. Jabbari is accused of hitting Majors' hand and face, as well as damaging his coat. The confrontation reportedly occurred in the back of a New York cab.

Jabbari was charged with misdemeanor assault and criminal mischief. However, the DA has reportedly told the NYPD that they will not prosecute Jabbari. Per TMZ, a spokesperson for the DA's office said that they have "no intention of prosecuting Jabbari for the belated allegations made by defendant [Majors] regarding the incident on March 25, 2023." In short, the DA is not interested in pursuing their key witness for charges their primary defendant raised three months after the incident in question.

Majors Trial Set For Late November

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 20: Grace Jabbari wears all Roksanda Ilincic during London Fashion Week September 2021 on September 20, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Majors finally has a trial date to face his own charges of misdemeanor assault. Judge Michael Gaffey denied a motion to drop the charges against the actor. Furthermore, he set a trial date of November 29. However, Majors' defense team requested that any "contested evidence" remain sealed in order to maintain a level of neutrality in the court of public opinion. “The disclosure of sensitive information will limit Mr. Majors’ right to a fair trial,” his attorneys argued.

Majors is only facing criminal charges on his alleged actions against Jabbari. However, several other women came forward with similar allegations of violence against Majors. These women came forward in the months after the alleged March assault. Furthermore, a Rolling Stone investigation painted a picture of violence and manipulation that dated back as far as Majors' time at Yale. The trial remains a developing story and we'll have any updates as and when they emerge.

