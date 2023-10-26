Grace Jabbari
- MoviesJonathan Majors & Grace Jabbari Argue In Newly Released Audio"I am doing great things not just for me, but for my culture and for the world," Majors tells Jabbari.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureJonathan Majors Was Hit By Ex-Girlfriend In SUV, Driver Testifies In CourtThe actor stands accused by Grace Jabbari of assaulting her in the vehicle, and this is one of many conflicting testimonies.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MoviesJonathan Majors Threatens Suicide, Seemingly Admits To Physical Abuse In Texts To His ExIn text messages read aloud in court today, Jonathan Majors encourages Grace Jabbari not to seek medical attention for her injuries, out of fear that doctors would "suspect something."By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsJonathan Majors: Ex-GF Plays Audio Demanding Michelle Obama-Like Behaviour & "Total Compliance"Majors also brought up Coretta Scott King when naming women he hoped to see Jabbari act like.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJonathan Majors' Accuser Details Alleged Violent Relationship In CourtJonathan Majors' accuser said he would go into fits of "rage" while testifying on Tuesday.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsJonathan Majors' Ex Surrenders To Police On Assault ChargesA warrant was put out for Grace Jabbari eaerlier this week.By Ben Mock