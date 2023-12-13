Jonathan Majors & Grace Jabbari Argue In Newly Released Audio

Amid Jonathan Majors' assault trial, new audio between him and his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari has been released. In the audio, the two of them are heard arguing over what sounds like a night out. He makes it clear that he wasn't happy that she "disturbed the peace" in their house by arriving home drunk. Majors told her that in order to properly support him in his endeavors, she has to have a "certain mindset." He went on to reference Coretta Scott King and Michelle Obama, who both famously supported their husbands.

"I'm a great man," he adds. "A great man. I am doing great things not just for me, but for my culture and for the world. That is actually the position I'm in." He goes on, claiming that the woman he's with also needs to be "great" and "make sacrifices" the way he does. Jabbari isn't heard saying much, but seems to be crying and apologizes a few times throughout the snippet.

Jonathan Majors Rants In New Audio Snippet

The audio has left social media users split. Some feel as though what he's saying is fair, while others believe he comes off as manipulative. Several others note that without proper context, it's difficult to make a call. The clip also follows newly unveiled surveillance footage, which shows him lifting her into an SUV and struggling to keep her inside the vehicle until she eventually makes her way out. From there, he runs from her for several blocks while she trails behind, eventually losing him.

The driver of the vehicle testified, suggesting that Jabbari may have been the aggressor in this instance. "I had a feeling the girl had hit the boy... because of the way that she was fighting, and the sounds produced. She became very angry. He was not doing anything, she was doing it," he said, admitting that he had only heard their exchange, and not actually witnessed it. What do you think of the newly released audio of Jonathan Majors and his ex Grace Jabbari? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

