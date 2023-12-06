Jonathan Majors: Ex-GF Plays Audio Demanding Michelle Obama-Like Behaviour & "Total Compliance"

Opening statements for Jonathan Majors' long-awaited assault trial began in New York yesterday (December 4), and what we've heard so far is even more shocking than we could've anticipated. For her part, the actor's lawyer, Priya Chaudhry painted a picture of her client and his alleged victim having tension between them after he initiated a breakup. According to her, this is why Grace Jabbari is accusing him of domestic violence and harassment. On top of this, Chaudhry is also suggesting that racism plays a key role in this case, which interestingly contradicts the audio played by Jabbari in court this week.

Not only did Majors allegedly demand "total compliance" from his then-partner, but the jury also heard a recording of the Creed III star seemingly yelling at his accuser, encouraging her to act more like famous Black women in history, such as President Obama's wife, Michelle. "I'm a great man. A great man. I do great things for my culture and for the world. The woman that supports me needs to be a great woman," Jonathan said, also naming Coretta Scott King as a good example for Jabbari to look up to.

Jonathan Majors' Assault Trial Continues in NYC

As Complex notes, the trial between Majors and his ex is due to last up to two weeks. The former previously pleaded guilty and is facing charges of misdemeanour assault, aggravated harassment, and harassment. Elsewhere, a strangulation charge has been dropped, though it's worth noting that the California native could still serve up to a year in prison should he be convicted.

