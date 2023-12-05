Jonathan Majors' Accuser Details Alleged Violent Relationship In Court

Jonathan Majors' accuser, Grace Jabbari, testified in his misdemeanor assault trial on Tuesday, alleging that he was liable to go into fits of "rage" during their time together. While she admits she originally "felt very loved and cared for, and very seen," at the beginning of their relationship, she explained that she found herself being afraid of the Creed III actor. On the stand, she detailed several instances in 2022 when he was controlling, threw objects at her, and more.

“His face kind of changes when he gets into that place,” Jabbari told the jury. “He’s a big guy so you just want to step back.” She explained that she would calm him down and he would apologize and sometimes admittedly refer to himself as a "monster." He would also allegedly threaten to kill himself after the outbursts.

Read More: Fat Joe Believes Meagan Good Is Right In Supporting Jonathan Majors In Court

Jonathan Majors & Meagan Good Arrive At Court

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 4: Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are seen arriving at court on December 4, 2023 in New York, New York. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

Jabbari further recalled: “I felt I was existing in his world. Emotionally and physically, all these ways. I didn’t feel my autonomy. I had low self-esteem, I lost weight, I felt unconfident. I felt really dependent on him. He was the only one who knew what went on. I found it hard to [see my family and friends]. I felt I was lying to them.” According to Rolling Stone, Majors spent almost all of Jabbari's testimony with his head down. Facing four misdemeanor charges of assault and harassment, he could spend upwards of a year in prison if convicted. He was first arrested for allegedly attacking Jabbari in New York on March 25 during a cab ride. The argument began when he received an intimate text from a woman, which Jabbari noticed.

Jonathan Majors arrived in court for opening statements in the trial in New York City on Monday with his girlfriend, actress Meagan Good, by his side. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Be on the lookout for further updates on Jonathan Majors’ assault and harassment case on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Jonathan Majors & Meagan Good Arrive In Court For Opening Statements

[Via]