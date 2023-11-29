Jonathan Majors & Meagan Good Get Cozy In NYC Ahead Of Actor's Trial

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good were spotted eating out and cuddling up in New York City this week. The pair, who have been dating since the summer, were spotted at Jack's Wife Freda for lunch before taking to the streets of the city, with Majors wrapping his arm around Good. While the couple have been spotted coast-to-coast and beyond since they got together, this might be their last date for a while.

November 29, the day after their date, marks the start of Majors' jury trial for assault. Majors stands accused of physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, back in March. Proceedings have dragged on throughout the year, with Majors' defense team deeming the accusations a witch hunt. However, several other women came forward with similar allegations of violence against Majors. Furthermore, a Rolling Stone investigation painted a picture of violence and manipulation that dated back as far as Majors' time at Yale. The trial remains a developing story and we'll have any updates as and when they emerge.

Majors Facing Significant Career Consequences

Furthermore, as Majors' trial begins, several major consequences still hang over his head. Magazine Dreams, an upcoming drama starring Majors, will no longer be released on December 8. Speaking with CNN, Disney confirmed that the film did not currently have a release date. Searchlight Pictures, a subsidiary of Disney, acquired the distribution rights to the film after it opened to rave reviews at Sundance. Furthermore, Disney's live-action Snow White film starring Rachel Zegler has been pushed back from March 2024 to March 2025.

Additionally, according to an extensive report from Variety, Marvel is reportedly considering what action to take over the ongoing Majors situation. At a retreat in September, studio execs discussed various backup plans if the actor is found guilty at his trial. Majors was meant to be the crux of the next era of the MCU. However, the actor's assault charges have put that into jeopardy. While he has appeared in the most recent season of Loki, it's likely the last time Majors will be seen in the MCU for some time. “Marvel is truly f-cked with the whole Kang angle. And they haven’t had an opportunity to rewrite until very recently [because of the WGA strike]. But I don’t see a path to how they move forward with him," one high-ranking executive said.

