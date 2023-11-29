Jonathan Majors Trial: Judge To Rule On Unsealing London Police Report

The assault trial of actor Jonathan Majors has begun in New York. Majors is accused of the misdemeanor assault and harassment of his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. Majors allegedly became physically violent with Jabbari during a night out in March. However, before the trial gets fully underway, the presiding judge will rule on the admissibility of one particular document. The prosecution entered a domestic violence report filed with The Metropolitan Police in London, England six months before Majors' New York arrest. Before the trial begins in full, the judge will rule if that police report is unsealed and thus part of the public record.

The day before the trial start, Majors was seen in New York with his current girlfriend, actress Meagan Good. The pair, who have been dating since the summer, were spotted at Jack's Wife Freda for lunch before taking to the streets of the city, with Majors wrapping his arm around Good. Good has appeared by Majors' side for much of the pre-trial proceedings. Meanwhile, several other women have come forward with similar allegations of violence against Majors. Furthermore, a Rolling Stone investigation painted a picture of violence and manipulation that dated back as far as Majors' time at Yale. The trial remains a developing story and we'll have any updates as and when they emerge.

Read More: Jonathan Majors' Ex Surrenders To Police On Assault Charges

Majors Facing Several Career Implications

Furthermore, as Majors' trial begins, several major consequences still hang over his head. Magazine Dreams, an upcoming drama starring Majors, will no longer be released on December 8. Speaking with CNN, Disney confirmed that the film did not currently have a release date. Searchlight Pictures, a subsidiary of Disney, acquired the distribution rights to the film after it opened to rave reviews at Sundance. Furthermore, Disney's live-action Snow White film starring Rachel Zegler has been pushed back from March 2024 to March 2025.

Additionally, according to an extensive report from Variety, Marvel is reportedly considering what action to take over the ongoing Majors situation. At a retreat in September, studio execs discussed various backup plans if the actor is found guilty at his trial. Majors was meant to be the crux of the next era of the MCU. However, the actor's assault charges have put that in jeopardy. While he has appeared in the most recent season of Loki, it's likely the last time Majors will be seen in the MCU for some time. “Marvel is truly f-cked with the whole Kang angle. And they haven’t had an opportunity to rewrite until very recently [because of the WGA strike]. But I don’t see a path to how they move forward with him," one high-ranking executive said.

Read More: Jonathan Majors Seemingly Teases Marriage To Meagan Good

[via]